Berry College graduate awarded national honors fellowship

A Berry College graduate has been awarded a fellowship of $8,500 by The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi to pursue a dual Juris Doctor and Ph.D. in economics and law.
Hunter Berry, of Harlem, Ga., earned his bachelor's degree in political science and cyber-security from Berry in May while maintaining a 3.93 GPA and graduating with honors. As a Phi Kappa Phi Fellow, he is now a law student at Vanderbilt University.
Berry is one of only 62 recipients nationwide to receive a Phi Kappa Phi Fellowship. Phi Kappa Phi is the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. He credits Berry College for establishing his success.
“Berry really just gave me a place I could thrive and learn,” he said. “All of my teachers were passionate about helping me learn more in and out of the class, and were there for me about questions about jobs, graduate school and everything else.”