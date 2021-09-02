Berry College is one of the nation's best institutions for undergraduates to earn their college degree, according to The Princeton Review guide released Tuesday.
The education services company profiles and recommends Berry in the 2022 edition of its annual college guide, “The Best 387 Colleges.” Berry appears on the following lists: “Best Southeastern” and “Green Colleges.” The Princeton Review does not rank the colleges in the book from 1 to 387.
“At Berry, we integrate academic studies with eight semesters of paid professional development opportunities,” said Andrew Bressette, vice-president for enrollment. “Students work every semester with trusted mentors to refine their personal goals and evaluate their own improvement. This mindset of meaningful learning and resourcefulness prepares Berry graduates for a lifetime of personal and professional success. I am excited to see The Princeton Review recognize Berry for the quality of our unique educational experiences.”
Only about 14% of America’s 2,700 four-year colleges are profiled in the book, which is one of The Princeton Review’s most popular publications. The company chooses the colleges for the book based on data it annually collects from administrators at hundreds of colleges. The Princeton Review also considers data it gathers from its surveys of college students who rate and report on various aspects of their campus and community experiences for this project.