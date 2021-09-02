Berry College is one of the nation's best institutions for undergraduates to earn their college degree, according to The Princeton Review guide released Tuesday.
The education services company profiles and recommends Berry in the 2022 edition of its annual college guide, “The Best 387 Colleges.” Berry appears on both the “Best Southeastern” and “Green Colleges” lists.
“At Berry, we integrate academic studies with eight semesters of paid professional development opportunities,” said Andrew Bressette, vice-president for enrollment. “Students work every semester with trusted mentors to refine their personal goals and evaluate their own improvement. This mindset of meaningful learning and resourcefulness prepares Berry graduates for a lifetime of personal and professional success."
Only about 14% of America’s 2,700 four-year colleges are profiled in the book, which is one of The Princeton Review’s most popular publications.
The company chooses the colleges based on data it annually collects from school administrators and from its surveys of college students who rate and report on various aspects of their campus and community experiences.