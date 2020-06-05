A guiding force for thousands of new students, Berry College educator Katherine Powell has been nationally recognized for her work.
Powell, recently retired director of the Office of First-Year Experience, was one of 10 recipients nationwide to receive the 2020 Outstanding First-Year Student Advocate award. This award recognizes educators on college and university campuses across the nation who exhibit exceptional work in the areas of student learning, development and success.
Powell has 30 years of experience at Berry, many of them leading the programs designed to help new students adjust to the demands of college life. Ninety percent of Berry students graduate having had at least two significant mentors.
Powell, also a lecturer in the department of English, Rhetoric and Writing, holds degrees from the University of Saint Joseph and Middlebury College. The award was given through the National Resource Center for the First-Year Experience and Students in Transition.