Georgia anglers are on a roll. Within the last four months, three new state record fish have been caught. The latest is a longnose gar, caught by Rachel Harrison of Adairsville.
Her catch, caught on March 19 on the Coosa River near Rome, weighed 31 lb, 2 oz, and replaces the 2013 record (30 lb, 13 oz), according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.
“Congrats to Rachel Harrison! State records do not get broken every day, so for Georgia to have three new records in this short time span just shows you that our waters are producing great fish right now,” said Scott Robinson, Chief of Fisheries for the WRD.
Longnose gar (Lepisosteus osseus) are considered relics from a large group of primitive fishes. They have an elongated body, greenish black on top, yellow toward the belly and black spots along their sides and fins. A long, narrow snout contains many sharp needle-like teeth. They prefer weedy areas of deep or shallow lakes and streams. Gar feed primarily on other fish.
Other recent record catches were a hickory shad on the Ogeechee River in February and a shoal bass, in December, on the Chattahoochee.
Through license purchases, Georgia anglers support fisheries conservation and the WRD's ability to do important research and maintain and operate public fishing areas.