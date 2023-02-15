Dr. Lance Barry was among four appointed to the Georgia Highlands College Foundation Board of Trustees in January of 2023.
Dr. Barry is a retired podiatric physician and surgeon who practiced in Bartow and Paulding counties for 27 years, with practice locations in Cartersville, Adairsville and Dallas. Following his military service, Dr. Barry earned his undergraduate degree from Southern Illinois University (majoring in Biology with minors in Chemistry and Mathematics) and his doctorate from the William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine at Rosalind Franklin University at the University of Chicago.
During his secondary education, he served as a tutor for many classes. He was an active member of the surgical staff at Cartersville Medical Center and Kennestone Hospital System. Lance has history of community involvement, including having been a past board member and president of the Bartow County United Way, board member of the Cartersville-Bartow County Chamber of Commerce, and past board member of American Legion post 42. Additionally, he is currently a member of American Legion post 42, the Exchange Club and the Elk’s Lodge, which are organizations that support the local community.
In 1995, Lance was awarded Small Business Person of the Year by the Cartersville-Bartow County Chamber of Commerce. He was recognized in GA House Resolution 823 for his accomplishments in the healthcare provider arena. Lance has completed 30 marathons including qualifying and completing the Boston Marathon.
“Georgia has been a blessing in my personal and professional life. When they recognize your passion for their home, this community weaves you into the tapestry of their lives, their family, and all are elevated together,” he said. “I want to lift up our future leaders with an education at Georgia Highlands College, always thinking about the way this community lifted me up.”
Residing in Bartow County, Lance is passionate about committing his time and energy to enhance and expand enrollment and access opportunities that the educational programs at Georgia Highlands College provide to the students and communities served as part of his overall goal of furthering community education and innovation in Georgia.
Additionally, in January of 2022, Gayland Cooper, Sally Platt, and Cindy Williams were also appointed to the Georgia Highlands College Foundation Board of Trustees.
Spending 40 years working in public education with roles ranging from high school science teacher to principal to Assistant Superintendent and then Superintendent for Rome City Schools, Dr. Cooper says he and his late wife, Barbara Cooper, have always wanted to serve their hometown of Cedartown and the Northwest Georgia Region.
Sally Platt comes from Marietta and most recently served as a Registered Nurse for 33 years, retiring from the Scottish Rite campus of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta in 2009. With a history of community service through her expansive career in nursing, education, and Information Technology, Sally Platt brings years of mentorship and civic outreach experience to the GHC Foundation.
Cindy Williams, who serves as the CEO of the Cartersville-Bartow County Chamber of Commerce, will apply her background in the chamber industry to a new role as a member of the GHC Foundation Board of Trustees. Williams has worked with the Cartersville-Bartow County Chamber since February 2016 and has worked in the Chamber industry since 2006. In her previous role as President & CEO of the Blairsville-Union County Chamber of Commerce, she oversaw the development and implementation of a community wide tourism marketing plan, led a local festival to its first ever designation as a Southeast Tourism Society Top 20 Event, and led the Chamber to achieve the Georgia Certified Chamber designation.