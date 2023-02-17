Two Floyd County high schools and Rome High School were among a select group of 273 high schools across the state honored by State School Superintendent Richard Woods as he announced the 2023 Advanced Placement Honor Schools.
Armuchee High was honored as an AP Challenge School. Model High was honored as an AP Challenge School and AP STEM School. Rome High School was named a 2023 Georgia Department of Education AP Honor School.
AP classes offer rigorous college-level learning options to students in high school. AP classes and exams are administered by the College Board, which also administers the SAT. Students receiving a score of 3, 4, or 5 on an AP exam may receive college credit.
“The number of AP Honor Schools increased by more than 14%, which serves as a testament to our commitment to expand opportunities for Georgia students, including in advanced and accelerated coursework," Superintendent Woods said. “I sincerely congratulate each of this year's AP Honor Schools on their achievement. Additionally, I thank each teacher, student, and school- and district-level administrator for their diligent work creating strong AP opportunities in these 273 Georgia schools."
AP Challenge Schools are small high schools of fewer than 900 students offering the AP advanced courses in the core subject areas of English, math, science, and social studies.
AP STEM Schools are schools with a minimum of five students testing in at least four AP STEM courses. (AP Calculus AB, AP Calculus BC, AP Statistics, AP Biology, AP Chemistry, AP Environmental Science, AP Physics 1, AP Physics 2, AP Physics C, AP Computer Science A, AP Computer Science Principles)
"I am very proud of our teachers and students who are a part of our AP programs," stated Dr. Glenn White, Floyd County Schools (FCS) Superintendent. “We have some of the best AP teachers in the state and these recognitions reinforce the fact our schools are academically focused and students who want an academically challenging environment get a great education in FCS."
FCS offers 19 AP courses available in the four high schools as well as AP Capstone.
“AP courses provide an increased level of rigor that helps ensure student success at the post secondary level,” stated John Parker, FCS Assistant Superintendent and Chief Academic Officer. “This is yet another way for our system to be flexible and best meet the unique needs of our most advanced learners.”