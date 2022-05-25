Armuchee High School graduates receive T.G. Harris scholarships totaling $40,000

Armuchee High School Class of 2022 graduates Hayden Fields and Kristian Wooten were each awarded the T.G. Harris Scholarship during Senior Awards Night.
The college scholarships were awarded on the basis of high school academic achievement, personal character, likelihood of collegiate success, financial need, and potential long-term individual contribution to the welfare of North Georgia communities.
The T.G. Harris Scholarship will assist Fields and Wooten with room and board expenses that are not covered by other scholarship awards or grants.
Fields, who is already a Certified Medical Assistant, plans to study Biology at Brenau University, which he will attend this fall. Driven to help others, he aspires to be a Physician’s Assistant.
"This scholarship is nothing short of a blessing," he said. "I would like to thank those who considered me and believed I was worthy of receiving such a generous offer. I won’t let it go to waste and will make use of the opportunities given to me.”
Wooten will attend Dalton State College in the fall, studying Elementary Education and Art. An aspiring educator, she shared her gratitude regarding the scholarship and her future plans.
"Thank you for giving me this opportunity to expand my knowledge," she said. "This really means a lot to me as a future first generation college student. What I truly want is to be an encourager and inspiration to children that need that in their lives.”
Both recipients received their awards at Senior Awards Night, May 19, surrounded by their AHS teachers whose engagement and influence played an instrumental part in their educational success.
Thomas G. Harris was a dedicated educator, coach and mentor at Armuchee High School whose disciplined commitment to excellence inspired students for over 41 years. The scholarship program was created in 2007 to honor him and continue his impact on Armuchee students into the future.
Since inception, the program has awarded scholarships to 43 students totaling $1 million dollars.