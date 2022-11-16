Hardy Realty & Development Company and Executive Vice President Carol Hatch, CPM, announced that Ann Smith recently earned the Certified Property Manager designation.
Certified Property Manager is premier designation awarded by the Institute of Real Estate Management and recognized worldwide.
Smith joined Hardy Realty in 2017 and has 22+ years of real estate experience specializing in Property Management.
Prior to joining Hardy, Smith was with Portman Management Company where she assisted in managing the iconic Truist Plaza, a 60 story, 1.2 million square foot property that is a signature to Atlanta’s skyline.
She also assisted in managing the Truist Plaza Garden Offices, a 651,000 square foot property.
Smith was also involved the coordination of events and a variety of filming projects ranging from Good Morning America and Drop Dead Diva to the motion picture “The Nice Guys.”
Smith is a member of Hardy Realty’s management team, the National Association of Realtors, Georgia Association of Realtors, the Greater Rome Board of Realtors, IREM Georgia, Seven Hills Rotary and serves as a new member of the Board of Directors for Chiaha.
Hardy’s property management team of 11 includes 2 CPMs, 2 Associate Brokers and 6 licensed real estate agents.
