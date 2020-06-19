J. Anderson “Andy” Davis of Brinson Askew Berry Seigler Richardson & Davis LLP in Rome was re-elected to serve on the Board of Governors of the 52,000-member State Bar of Georgia and was installed June 13.
Davis will continue to serve in the Rome Judicial Circuit, Post 2 seat on the board, representing Floyd County. He earned his law degree from the University of Georgia School of Law and was admitted to the State Bar of Georgia in 1984. His law practice is focused in the areas of complex business litigation, personal injury, governmental official liability and class actions. He is a fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers, one of the premier legal associations in the U.S. Since 2006, he has been named a Georgia Super Lawyer by Law & Politics Magazine and Atlanta Magazine. He serves as city attorney for Rome, lead attorney for the Rome-Floyd County Development Authority and counsel for Shorter University.
The Board of Governors is the 160-member policymaking authority of the State Bar, with representation from each of Georgia’s judicial circuits. The board holds regular meetings at least four times per year.