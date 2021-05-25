Current principal of Pepperell High School, Jamey Alcorn, has been named the Executive Director of Student Services/Operations for Floyd County Schools effective July 1.
He will be taking on responsibilities held by former Deputy Superintendent of Operations, Scotty Hattaway and Director of Student Services, Glenn White.
Hattaway has been named the superintendent of Emanuel County Schools in Swainsboro and White serves as FCS superintendent.
In this merged role, Alcorn will oversee student services and discipline/safety, athletics, Title IX, liability insurances, counselors and social workers, driver’s education, child nutrition and the transitional academy.
“I am excited about this new opportunity and serving our schools, administrators, teachers, and students in this capacity. I look forward to spending time in our schools, seeking solutions, and removing barriers so our teachers and students can continue the academic success we have experienced over the last several years. I want to extend my gratitude to Dr. White and each member of our Board of Education for their confidence in me as I transition into this new role for our school system,” said PHS Principal Jamey Alcorn.
All of Alcorn’s career in education has been spent in FCS. Prior to becoming the principal at Pepperell High School in 2016, he served as their assistant principal for seven years and taught there for 13.5 years. Jamey has experience as a safety and driver education instructor, social studies teacher, and coach for various sports. His leadership experience includes serving as the Region 7-AA President, NWGA RESA Principals Advisory Board, and participating in Leadership Rome XXXVI. He graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in History and Political Science from Shorter College, a Master’s degree in Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment from Walden University, and an Educational Specialist degree in Educational Administration and Supervision from Lincoln Memorial University.
“Mr. Alcorn has over 25 years of experience in FCS and is an asset to our school system,” said FCS superintendent Dr. Glenn White. “He has done a fantastic job leading Pepperell High and we look forward to him applying his years of knowledge and leadership in local school administration at the district level to assure our students, parents, and stakeholders are supported in their needed capacities.”