AKA sorority partners with Soles4Soles on Global Impact Day

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated, an international service organization with nearly 300,000 members, observed Global Impact Day on April 10. Its members around the world join in observing Global Impact Day, which focuses on AKA’s service footprint beyond local and national borders by affirming its mission: “to be supreme in service to all mankind.” Theta Omicron Omega Chapter support the sorority’s partnership with Soles4Souls through a Virtual Giving Day. As part of the global initiative, they partnering with Soles4Souls to help women entrepreneurs in extremely poor countries start small businesses to provide for their families.
Members worldwide will worked with corporate partners and others to connect with and support victims at home and abroad by donating their time, talents, gifts and resources to those in need. Annually the organization completes four major projects that have a global impact: Donation of seasonal wraps, Soles 4 Souls (shoe collection), eyeglass donation for the Lions Clubs, and dresses and shirts for girls and boys in countries that have been devastated by natural or man-made disasters.
AKA is continuously challenged by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s question after he reminded us: “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others”, said Mrs. Sherry Turner, Theta Omicron Omega Chapter President.
Theta Omicron Omega Chapter, the local chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha, has worked diligently and succeeded in completing these mandated projects. They collected and donated seasonal wrap items in the 4 service areas. They donated 100 pairs of glasses to the Lions Club. They have collected and packaged over 350 pairs of lightly worn shoes that has been mailed to the Soles 4 Souls organization. They are currently sewing dresses for girls and shirts for boys in Haiti.