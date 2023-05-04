AdventHealth Surgery Center of Rome receives 2022 Press Ganey Human Experience Guardian of Excellence Award

The AdventHealth Surgery Center of Rome has been named a 2022 Human Experience Guardian of Excellence Award winner by Press Ganey, the global leader in health care experience solutions and services. This award is part of Press Ganey’s annual ranking of the top hospitals and health systems in the country, according to performance in patient experience.
As a winner of the Press Ganey HX Guardian of Excellence Award®, the AdventHealth Surgery Center of Rome is in the top 5% of health care providers in delivering patient experience in the last year. Press Ganey works with more than 41,000 health care facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality and experience of care.
“By putting their patients and workforce first each and every day, the AdventHealth Surgery Center of Rome is demonstrating their unwavering commitment to their employees and to the communities they serve,” said Patrick T. Ryan, chairman and chief executive officer, Press Ganey. “The caregivers at the AdventHealth Surgery Center of Rome have inspired us with the compassion, empathy and human connection they bring to the clinical health care setting. We are honored to partner with them as we celebrate their achievement.”
“Each member of our team at the AdventHealth Surgery Center of Rome puts patients at the center of their work, and I am so proud of their achievement and recognition for all of their dedication to delivering the best in clinical excellence and patient care,” said Isaac Sendros, president and CEO of AdventHealth Redmond.
The Surgery Center of Rome, which opened in 1988, performs approximately 6,000 surgeries per year. Specialties include ophthalmology, orthopedics, otolaryngology, gynecology, dental and pain management.
“The Surgery Center of Rome’s goal is to treat co-workers, physicians, patients, and family members like our own family,” said Neal Jochimsen, administrator. “That creates an environment that fosters our tradition of great patient satisfaction. Every member of the team takes pride in caring for members of the communities we serve.”