AdventHealth Redmond was identified as one of the nation’s 50 top cardiovascular hospitals and the top teaching hospital without a cardiovascular residency program, according to an independent quality analysis provided by PINC AI and reported by Fortune.
To select top performers, an objective, independent, quantitative research analysis was performed using publicly available data measuring cardiac care in the United States.
“We are incredibly proud of this recognition,” said Isaac Sendros, AdventHealth Redmond president and CEO. “It’s a reflection of our dedicated team of providers and our positive patient outcomes. We’re grateful that so many patients trust their heart care to our expert team.”
AdventHealth Redmond was also named one of Fortune and Merative’s Top 100 Hospitals and ranked the No. 1 teaching hospital in 2022. It is also 1 of 429 hospitals nationwide to receive a 5-star rating from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and has demonstrated a commitment to patient safety by earning a Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade of A.
Compared to a peer group of non-winning cardiovascular hospitals, this year’s winners had:
♦ Significantly higher inpatient survival rates (19.0% to 40.6% higher).
♦ Fewer patients with complications (13.2% to 15.4% fewer complications).
♦ Higher 30-day survival rates for acute myocardial infarction, heart failure and coronary artery bypass grafting patients (0.4 to 0.9 percentage points higher).
♦ Lower 30-day readmission rates for AMI, HF and CABG patients (0.5 to 1.0 percentage points lower).
♦ Average lengths of stay varied between patient groups from 0.6 to 0.8 shorter length of stay.
♦ $860 to $5,076 less in total costs per patient case (the smallest dollar-amount difference was for HF, and the largest was for CABG).
♦ Lower average 30-day episode of care payments for AMI and HF ($1,493 and $781 less per episode, respectively).
♦ Patients had a better experience at benchmark hospitals compared to peer hospitals, with a top-box HCAHPS score of 75% versus 70%.
“Heart disease remains the leading cause of death for all Americans, resulting in nearly 700,000 deaths and $229 billion in added costs each year,” said Leigh Anderson, premier’s president of performance services and the leader of PINC AI. “Given the life and death nature of this condition, patients and their loved ones need credible information to help them determine where to go for the best possible care. This objective, data-driven study proves that AdventHealth Redmond excels across a range of core performance indicators, which directly leads to significantly higher survival rates associated with cardiac care, with fewer readmissions and complications.”