Accessibility plan wins Berry's Social Impact Challenge Reed Couch Berry College Public Relations Student Assistant Dec 15, 2021 Berry College students participate in a social impact challenge, presenting ideas to help the community for a chance to win money to jumpstart their cause. Two Berry College students recently won $4,000 for their "Accessibility for All" plan at The Social Impact Challenge.Lucy Hicks, of Ringgold, and Dalton Brantley, of Fayetteville, placed first in the competition sponsored by Berry's Center for Student Enterprise and Entrepreneurship Development.The duo are both pre-nursing majors and their plan was to connect students to resources that exist on campus for students with disabilities.Lirio Morales, of Calhoun, and Millie Carpenter, of Knoxville, Tennessee, won the audience choice award and took second place. They earned a total of $3,000 for their antihunger coalition.Morales, a sociology major, and Carpenter, a pre-business major, are combining their interests to help decrease food insecurity in the Rome community with funding for more nutritional food.Olivia Crumbly and Virginia Nash, both of Rome, earned $1,000 and finished in third place. They are putting their award toward Adam's House, a safehouse initiative for male sex-trafficking victims.Crumbly and Nash are both psychology majors and seek to aid men who need emergency and outreach support with domestic violence.The Social Impact Challenge is an opportunity for individuals and teams to compete for a cash prize while identifying ways to improve the quality of life within a community.