Rome High School administrators, RCS Board members, educators, parents and students celebrated two Wolves who have excelled in the classroom during their Student Teacher Achievement Recognition event.
On Feb. 18, the school held a special ceremony in the RHS Performing Arts Center and a reception in the school library to honor these outstanding seniors. The 2020 RHS STAR Student is Aaron Bartleson and his STAR teacher is Kelly Goldin, a chemistry teacher at RHS. Aaron was also named as the valedictorian for the 2020 school year with a grade point average of 102.
After a welcome from Rome High School Principal Dr. Eric Holland, Taylor Richie from the Rome Floyd Chamber, who also serves as the program’s coordinator, explained the qualifications required to be named the RHS STAR student for 2020.
To obtain a STAR Student nomination, they must be senior and have the highest score on a single test day on the three-part SAT taken before November. They must also be in the top 10 percent or be in the top 10 of their graduating class, based on their grade point average. The STAR student then names the teacher who has been most instrumental in their educational efforts.
Aaron was joined by his parents, Jonathan and Tina Bartleson, and he was able to address the crowd gathered in his honor. He used “Harry Potter" references to describe why he chose Goldin before he thanked her and others for their continued support over the years. The 2020 STAR Student said that while in class, he has learned that Goldin is also a huge fan of the popular novels.
"Mrs. Goldin has taught me as much about myself as she has taught me about chemistry," Aaron said when addressing the audience. Some of Goldin's attributes he pointed out were her intelligence, her ability to incorporate potions into her lessons, and her enthusiasm when educating the children she serves.
"I am so honored that Aaron has picked me," Goldin said, "If you know him, you also know that he is one of the top-five smartest people you have ever met, if not the smartest person you have ever met. What is so special about Aaron is that not only does he have really high level of intellect, but he also has a really strong passion for learning. And what is even more special is that his level of compassion and his respect for others matches his intellect."