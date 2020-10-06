'A Man of Peace Goes to War: A Memoir' recounts Harold Storey's experiences during World War II.

"A Man of Peace Goes to War" is a compilation of the stories that longtime Rome resident and World War II veteran Harold Storey has carried with him for over 75 years.
In this newly published book, he shares his experiences in that war. In order to help fill in the gaps between his personal stories, the authors have included sections of a piece titled "The History of Company C, 10th Infantry U.S. Inf. Fifth Division, in the Battle of Europe." Lt. Robert Dunn worked closely with Storey and several other members of the company shortly after the war to compile and write this section.
This piece tells the complete history of Storey’s company during the war and gives a thorough overview of the locations and dates that correspond with Storey’s retellings. "The History of Company C" was never published, and only used as a reference between the veterans of Company C after the war.
Storey is a veteran from Chattooga County, and served as a captain in the United States Army during World War II. He was involved in the D-Day invasion landing at Utah Beach, helped lead the push of German forces across France, and was eventually wounded in the Battle of the Bulge.
He was awarded numerous battle ribbons in the European theater including the Purple Heart, Silver Star for Gallantry in Action for bravery during the Battle for Metz, and the French Legion of Honour award.
He later served as chairman of S.I. Storey Lumber Company until his retirement. He and his wife, Rena, are active members of Rome First Baptist Church and have been in many church and community civic organizations. Together they raised two children, Rena Henderson and Hal Storey. They are proud grandparents and great-grandparents and reside in Rome.