Rome High School students received recognition for outstanding Advanced Placement scores this past week.
Rome High School has 89 AP scholars total:
53 - AP Scholars
22 - AP with distinction
14 - AP with honors
The AP courses offered at Rome High are certified through the College Board, and students who take those courses are given the opportunity to complete a test at the end of the course for the possibility of earning college credit before they leave high school.
There are five categories of AP exam scholars:
•General AP Scholar: granted to students who receive scores of three or higher on three or more AP Exams.
•AP Scholar with Honor: granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of three or higher on four or more AP Exams taken.
•AP Scholar with Distinction: granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of three or higher on five or more of these exams.