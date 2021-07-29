The College Board has released the AP School Scholar Roster and it includes 82 Floyd County Schools students earning 117 AP Scholar Awards.
The College Board’s Advanced Placement Program provides motivated and academically prepared students with the opportunity to take rigorous college-level courses while still in high school. Students can earn college credit, advanced placement, or both for successful performance on the AP Exams.
Of this year’s award recipients across FCS, 40 were sophomores or juniors at the time of testing. These students have at least one more year in which to complete college-level work and possibly earn a higher-level AP Scholar Award. The availability of AP classes for students is a priority in FCS.
“We are so proud of our AP program, students and teachers in Floyd County Schools. We have grown our AP program with more course offerings for students. We are extremely proud of our 82 AP Scholars and especially our AP Capstone Diploma Students. The more AP Courses we can offer students, the more chances they have to secure honors on a state and national level and excel after high school,” said McCall Govignon, FCS Director of Advanced Programs and Assessment. “We introduced the AP Capstone program into all four high schools during the 2015-16 school year. Currently, we are the only system in Northwest Georgia offering this AP program.”
FCS’ average overall score for the school system was 3.09. AHS had an average score of 3.04, Coosa High School had an average score of 3.05, Model High School had an average score of 3.15, and Pepperell High School had an average score of 2.98.
The College Board recognizes several levels of achievement based on students’ performance on AP Exams.
Across all four Floyd County high schools:
13 students qualified for the AP Scholar with Distinction Award by earning an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams. These students are:
Ethan T. McGhee- AHS, 2021 graduate
Heleen D. Akrayee- CHS, junior
Eli A. Abdou- MHS, 2021 graduate
Hayden N. Robinson- MHS, 2021 graduate
Isabelle J. Perez- MHS, 2021 graduate
Jillian F. Giles- MHS, 2021 graduate
Kendell J. Pewitt- MHS, 2021 graduate
Logan S. Chastain- MHS, senior
Luke C. Naddy- MHS, senior
Sophia G. Swann- MHS, 2021 graduate
Terry L. Lynn- MHS, senior
William J. Marshall- MHS, senior
Kaitlyn E. Morgan- PHS, 2021 graduate
Four students qualified for the AP Scholar with Honor Award by earning an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams. These students are:
Caleb S. Hammond- AHS, 2021 graduate
Emma J. Harrell- AHS, senior
Ashton B. Fox- MHS, 2021 graduate
Ella R. Brewer- MHS, senior
55 students qualified for the AP Scholar Award by completing three or more AP Exams with scores of 3 or higher. The AP Scholars are:
Tate D. Burnham- AHS, junior
Madison E. Burton- AHS, 2021 graduate
Hannah L. Dellis- AHS, 2021 graduate
Makayla N. Downs- AHS, senior
William A. Holcombe- AHS, senior
David W. Lane- AHS, junior
David W. Lovett- AHS, 2021 graduate
William M. Miller- AHS, 2021 graduate
Gavin L. Outler- AHS, senior
Jack M. Rush- AHS, 2021 graduate
McKinzy R. Snyder- AHS, junior
Baron A. St.Clair- AHS, senior
Delaney C. Steen- AHS, senior
Caitlin M. Nguyen- CHS, junior
Zayden L. Sullins- CHS, 2021 graduate
Alex R. Arrington- MHS, 2021 graduate
Alexia D. Fowler- MHS, 2021 graduate
Arianna N. Sanders- MHS, 2021 graduate
Ashley Vicente-Perez- MHS, senior
Briggs A. Poyner- MHS, senior
Carrie C. Reese- MHS, 2021 graduate
Deyvis K. Reader- MHS, senior
Elizabeth J. Yancey- MHS, senior
Ella G. Burgess- MHS, senior
Emily E. Gallman- MHS, 2021 graduate
Hayden M. Warner- MHS, 2021 graduate
Isabel S. Edwards- MHS, senior
John B. Estes- MHS, 2021 graduate
John S. Lawing- MHS, senior
Kristina Reyes-Reyes- MHS, 2021 graduate
Kyndall E. Burnes- MHS, senior
Laura K. Cole- MHS, 2021 graduate
Lauren M. Akemon- MHS, 2021 graduate
Madison B. McDonald- MHS, 2021 graduate
Molley M. Maddox- MHS, senior
Molly W. Burton- MHS, senior
Neely K. Brownlow- MHS, 2021 graduate
Sarai S. Eubanks- MHS, senior
Shane P. O'Neill- MHS, 2021 graduate
Tessa M. Knowles- MHS, 2021 graduate
Tinley A. Sprayberry- MHS, junior
Tristen D. Sprayberry- MHS, 2021 graduate
Arden O. Koch- PHS, senior
Ashton G. Vincent- PHS, senior
Diana Bucio-Almaras- PHS, senior
Hannah G. Nash- PHS, 2021 graduate
Isabella R. McCauley- PHS, 2021 graduate
Lauren N. York- PHS, 2021 graduate
Makensie N. Leachman- PHS, 2021 graduate
Maria G. Sandoval- PHS, senior
Shelby E. Madden- PHS, 2021 graduate
Skylar L. Caldwell- PHS, 2021 graduate
Trisha J. Dobson- PHS, 2021 graduate
William J. Green- PHS, senior
Yoselin Martinez-Jarqui- PHS, junior
AP Capstone is an innovative diploma program that equips students with the independent research, collaborative teamwork, and communication skills that are increasingly valued by colleges. AP Capstone students who have demonstrated outstanding college-level achievement in AP Seminar, AP Research, and additional AP courses are recognized through the AP Capstone Diploma and the AP Seminar and Research Certificate.
15 students were granted the AP Capstone Diploma for earning scores of 3 or higher in AP Seminar and AP Research and on four additional AP Exams of their choosing. These students are:
Hannah L. Dellis- AHS, 2021 graduate
Ethan T. McGhee- AHS, 2021 graduate
Alexia D. Fowler- MHS, 2021 graduate
Emily E. Gallman- MHS, 2021 graduate
Isabel S. Edwards- MHS, senior
Isabelle J. Perez- MHS, 2021 graduate
Jillian F. Giles- MHS, 2021 graduate
John B. Estes- MHS, 2021 graduate
Logan S. Chastain- MHS, senior
Luke C. Naddy- MHS, senior
Sophia G. Swann- MHS, 2021 graduate
Tristen D. Sprayberry- MHS, 2021 graduate
William J. Marshall- MHS, senior
Arden O. Koch- PHS, senior
Skylar L. Caldwell- PHS, 2021 graduate
29 students were granted the AP Seminar and Research Certificate for earning scores of 3 or higher in both AP Seminar and AP Research. These students are:
Peyton R. Alford- AHS, senior
Madison E. Burton- AHS, 2021 graduate
Makayla N. Downs- AHS, senior
Emma J. Harrell- AHS, senior
Carlee P. Poole- AHS, senior
Kacie M. Middleton- CHS, senior
Alex R. Arrington- MHS, 2021 graduate
Ashley Vicente-Perez- MHS, senior
Ashton B. Fox- MHS, 2021 graduate
Briggs A. Poyner- MHS, senior
Elizabeth J. Yancey- MHS, senior
Ella G. Burgess- MHS, senior
Ella R. Brewer- MHS, senior
Gary M. Wetherington- MHS, 2021 graduate
Jayden L. Coleman- MHS, senior
Kyndall E. Burnes- MHS, senior
Laura K. Cole- MHS, 2021 graduate
Lauren M. Akemon- MHS, 2021 graduate
Molley M. Maddox- MHS, senior
Molly W. Burton- MHS, senior
Neely K. Brownlow- MHS, 2021 graduate
Ashton G. Vincent- PHS, senior
Diana Bucio-Almaras- PHS, senior
Kathryn G. Bright- PHS, senior
Lauren N. York- PHS, 2021 graduate
Maria G. Sandoval- PHS, senior
Megan S. Henderson- PHS, 2021 graduate
Nadia C. Haas- PHS, senior
Sara K. Norton- PHS, 2021 graduate