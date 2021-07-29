Floyd County Schools

The College Board has released the AP School Scholar Roster and it includes 82 Floyd County Schools students earning 117 AP Scholar Awards.

The College Board’s Advanced Placement Program provides motivated and academically prepared students with the opportunity to take rigorous college-level courses while still in high school. Students can earn college credit, advanced placement, or both for successful performance on the AP Exams.

Of this year’s award recipients across FCS, 40 were sophomores or juniors at the time of testing. These students have at least one more year in which to complete college-level work and possibly earn a higher-level AP Scholar Award. The availability of AP classes for students is a priority in FCS.

“We are so proud of our AP program, students and teachers in Floyd County Schools. We have grown our AP program with more course offerings for students. We are extremely proud of our 82 AP Scholars and especially our AP Capstone Diploma Students. The more AP Courses we can offer students, the more chances they have to secure honors on a state and national level and excel after high school,” said McCall Govignon, FCS Director of Advanced Programs and Assessment. “We introduced the AP Capstone program into all four high schools during the 2015-16 school year. Currently, we are the only system in Northwest Georgia offering this AP program.”

FCS’ average overall score for the school system was 3.09. AHS had an average score of 3.04, Coosa High School had an average score of 3.05, Model High School had an average score of 3.15, and Pepperell High School had an average score of 2.98.

The College Board recognizes several levels of achievement based on students’ performance on AP Exams.

Across all four Floyd County high schools:

13 students qualified for the AP Scholar with Distinction Award by earning an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams. These students are:

Ethan T. McGhee- AHS, 2021 graduate

Heleen D. Akrayee- CHS, junior

Eli A. Abdou- MHS, 2021 graduate

Hayden N. Robinson- MHS, 2021 graduate

Isabelle J. Perez- MHS, 2021 graduate

Jillian F. Giles- MHS, 2021 graduate

Kendell J. Pewitt- MHS, 2021 graduate

Logan S. Chastain- MHS, senior

Luke C. Naddy- MHS, senior

Sophia G. Swann- MHS, 2021 graduate

Terry L. Lynn- MHS, senior

William J. Marshall- MHS, senior

Kaitlyn E. Morgan- PHS, 2021 graduate

Four students qualified for the AP Scholar with Honor Award by earning an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams. These students are:

Caleb S. Hammond- AHS, 2021 graduate

Emma J. Harrell- AHS, senior

Ashton B. Fox- MHS, 2021 graduate

Ella R. Brewer- MHS, senior

55 students qualified for the AP Scholar Award by completing three or more AP Exams with scores of 3 or higher. The AP Scholars are:

Tate D. Burnham- AHS, junior

Madison E. Burton- AHS, 2021 graduate

Hannah L. Dellis- AHS, 2021 graduate

Makayla N. Downs- AHS, senior

William A. Holcombe- AHS, senior

David W. Lane- AHS, junior

David W. Lovett- AHS, 2021 graduate

William M. Miller- AHS, 2021 graduate

Gavin L. Outler- AHS, senior

Jack M. Rush- AHS, 2021 graduate

McKinzy R. Snyder- AHS, junior

Baron A. St.Clair- AHS, senior

Delaney C. Steen- AHS, senior

Caitlin M. Nguyen- CHS, junior

Zayden L. Sullins- CHS, 2021 graduate

Alex R. Arrington- MHS, 2021 graduate

Alexia D. Fowler- MHS, 2021 graduate

Arianna N. Sanders- MHS, 2021 graduate

Ashley Vicente-Perez- MHS, senior

Briggs A. Poyner- MHS, senior

Carrie C. Reese- MHS, 2021 graduate

Deyvis K. Reader- MHS, senior

Elizabeth J. Yancey- MHS, senior

Ella G. Burgess- MHS, senior

Emily E. Gallman- MHS, 2021 graduate

Hayden M. Warner- MHS, 2021 graduate

Isabel S. Edwards- MHS, senior

John B. Estes- MHS, 2021 graduate

John S. Lawing- MHS, senior

Kristina Reyes-Reyes- MHS, 2021 graduate

Kyndall E. Burnes- MHS, senior

Laura K. Cole- MHS, 2021 graduate

Lauren M. Akemon- MHS, 2021 graduate

Madison B. McDonald- MHS, 2021 graduate

Molley M. Maddox- MHS, senior

Molly W. Burton- MHS, senior

Neely K. Brownlow- MHS, 2021 graduate

Sarai S. Eubanks- MHS, senior

Shane P. O'Neill- MHS, 2021 graduate

Tessa M. Knowles- MHS, 2021 graduate

Tinley A. Sprayberry- MHS, junior

Tristen D. Sprayberry- MHS, 2021 graduate

Arden O. Koch- PHS, senior

Ashton G. Vincent- PHS, senior

Diana Bucio-Almaras- PHS, senior

Hannah G. Nash- PHS, 2021 graduate

Isabella R. McCauley- PHS, 2021 graduate

Lauren N. York- PHS, 2021 graduate

Makensie N. Leachman- PHS, 2021 graduate

Maria G. Sandoval- PHS, senior

Shelby E. Madden- PHS, 2021 graduate

Skylar L. Caldwell- PHS, 2021 graduate

Trisha J. Dobson- PHS, 2021 graduate

William J. Green- PHS, senior

Yoselin Martinez-Jarqui- PHS, junior

AP Capstone is an innovative diploma program that equips students with the independent research, collaborative teamwork, and communication skills that are increasingly valued by colleges. AP Capstone students who have demonstrated outstanding college-level achievement in AP Seminar, AP Research, and additional AP courses are recognized through the AP Capstone Diploma and the AP Seminar and Research Certificate.

15 students were granted the AP Capstone Diploma for earning scores of 3 or higher in AP Seminar and AP Research and on four additional AP Exams of their choosing. These students are:

Hannah L. Dellis- AHS, 2021 graduate

Ethan T. McGhee- AHS, 2021 graduate

Alexia D. Fowler- MHS, 2021 graduate

Emily E. Gallman- MHS, 2021 graduate

Isabel S. Edwards- MHS, senior

Isabelle J. Perez- MHS, 2021 graduate

Jillian F. Giles- MHS, 2021 graduate

John B. Estes- MHS, 2021 graduate

Logan S. Chastain- MHS, senior

Luke C. Naddy- MHS, senior

Sophia G. Swann- MHS, 2021 graduate

Tristen D. Sprayberry- MHS, 2021 graduate

William J. Marshall- MHS, senior

Arden O. Koch- PHS, senior

Skylar L. Caldwell- PHS, 2021 graduate

29 students were granted the AP Seminar and Research Certificate for earning scores of 3 or higher in both AP Seminar and AP Research. These students are:

Peyton R. Alford- AHS, senior

Madison E. Burton- AHS, 2021 graduate

Makayla N. Downs- AHS, senior

Emma J. Harrell- AHS, senior

Carlee P. Poole- AHS, senior

Kacie M. Middleton- CHS, senior

Alex R. Arrington- MHS, 2021 graduate

Ashley Vicente-Perez- MHS, senior

Ashton B. Fox- MHS, 2021 graduate

Briggs A. Poyner- MHS, senior

Elizabeth J. Yancey- MHS, senior

Ella G. Burgess- MHS, senior

Ella R. Brewer- MHS, senior

Gary M. Wetherington- MHS, 2021 graduate

Jayden L. Coleman- MHS, senior

Kyndall E. Burnes- MHS, senior

Laura K. Cole- MHS, 2021 graduate

Lauren M. Akemon- MHS, 2021 graduate

Molley M. Maddox- MHS, senior

Molly W. Burton- MHS, senior

Neely K. Brownlow- MHS, 2021 graduate

Ashton G. Vincent- PHS, senior

Diana Bucio-Almaras- PHS, senior

Kathryn G. Bright- PHS, senior

Lauren N. York- PHS, 2021 graduate

Maria G. Sandoval- PHS, senior

Megan S. Henderson- PHS, 2021 graduate

Nadia C. Haas- PHS, senior

Sara K. Norton- PHS, 2021 graduate

Recommended for you