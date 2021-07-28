During the 2020-21 school year, 52 Darlington students earned the designation of AP Scholar by The College Board in recognition of their exceptional achievement on the college-level Advanced Placement Program (AP) Exams.
“We are a relatively small school with a senior class of only 116 students and these numbers reflect highly on our college-preparatory program," said Chad Woods, director of Upper School. "Though Darlington's policy is that all AP students are required to take their respective AP Exams, this policy was temporarily changed in 2020-21 due to COVID-19. Any senior who learned virtually for the year had the option of whether or not to take the test, which means a number of our students chose to opt out. We are proud of the resilience of all of our students during such an uncertain year and congratulate these AP Scholars."
The College Board’s AP Program offers students the opportunity to take challenging college-level courses while still in high school, and to receive college credit, advanced placement or both for successful performance on the AP Exams. Students took AP Exams in May 2020 after completing challenging college-level courses at their high schools. The College Board recognizes several levels of achievement based on the student’s performance on AP Exams.
Nine students qualified for the AP Scholar with Distinction Award by earning an average grade of at least 3.5 on all AP Exams taken, and grades of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams. These students are Weizhe Feng, Angelina A. Laramie, Xiang Lian, Brock C. Lignell, Jonathan Murphy, Robert L. Pearson, Mary E. Prusakowski, Oluwasiji O. Soetan, and Bojun Zhang.
Seven students qualified for the AP Scholar with Honor Award by earning an average grade of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken, and grades of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams. These students are Lucy C. Aultman, Belle A. Brooks, Yihan Cui, Kathryn R. Davidson, Gry Son J. Davis, Riccardo Frisiani, and Yutong Wu.
Thirty-six students qualified for the AP Scholar Award by completing three or more AP Examinations, with grades of 3 or higher. The AP Scholars are Shakeria L. Anderson, Alexander D. Austin, Eli V. Baldwin, Daria A. Black, Madeline E. Bradshaw, Joseph L. Brown, Katie E. Carlton, Cooper E. Cates, Elsa Q. Corbin, Anaya M. Desai, Zoe C. Dillmon, Cameron J. Evans, Sam Feng, Leslie G. Garlinghouse, Emma J. Good, Stephanie H. Hughes, Haobo Luo, Jonna A. Massey, Cappie H. May, Eli L. Mayes, Thomas D. Monroe, Jackson J. Norris, Favour A. Olushola, Sia A. Patel, Mary M. Pittman, Zoe M. Rahn, Tate L. Roberts, Katherine G. Scott, Sophia K. Shumate, Elissa D. Smith, Sarah F. Tunnell, Shiyuan Wang, Elizabeth R. Warden, Ivy C. Watters, Ashlyn B. Woods, and Ziyi Yang.