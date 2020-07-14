Three area residents are among the 37 newly trained cadets that graduated Friday in a ceremony hosted by the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth.
Roy O'Berry, Alejandra Escobar and Davisha Baltimore are now juvenile correctional officers. They're assigned to the Bob Richards Regional Youth Detention Center on Marable Way in Rome.
“Our JCOs ensure a safe and secure environment for the rehabilitation of committed youth,” said DJJ Commissioner Tyrone Oliver. “Their duties require maturity, reliability and self-discipline. I am grateful for the commitment of these officers to DJJ and the youth we serve.”
Basic Juvenile Correctional Officer training is a 240-hour comprehensive program that provides basic skills training in security practices and procedures. To complete the program, a cadet must meet established standards on written examinations that evaluate cognitive knowledge, as well as performance-oriented examinations.
The graduates were assigned to 16 different secure facilities near their places of residence across Georgia.