Three Floyd County high school students have been selected to participate in the 2021 Governor's Honors Program this summer.
David Lane is a sophomore at Armuchee High School and will concentrate on Mathematics. Ashton Vincent is a junior at Pepperell High School and will concentrate on Agricultural Research, Biotechnology, and Science. Zachary Wright is a sophomore at Coosa High School and will concentrate on Music-Voice: Bass.
Model High School junior Terry Lynn was selected as an alternate at the state level. His concentration is Dance.
According to the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement, the state-level process was very competitive this year. Of the 3,000 nominees, approximately 1,300 students were selected for an interview at the state level.
“We are extremely proud of these students. This is an opportunity of a lifetime for selected students. They will be instructed by experts in their field and collaborate with other talented students like themselves,” said McCall Govignon, director of advanced academics and assessment for Floyd County Schools.
The Georgia GHP is a residential summer program that is designed to provide students with academic, cultural, and social enrichment necessary to become the next generation of global critical thinkers, innovators, and leaders.