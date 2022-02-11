Semifinalists for the statewide Governor’s Honors Program have been announced and current Darlington Upper School juniors Shayali Patel and Annika Patel have been selected to advance in the mathematics and social studies categories, respectively.
"I am very proud of Shayali and Annika for being named semi-finalist in their fields for the Governor's Honors Program," said Chad Woods, director of Upper School. "It is a great honor to make it this far in the process. They are outstanding students and deserving of this honor."
The Governor's Office of Student Achievement indicated that approximately 3,200 students were nominated for the program at the state-level and nearly 1,300 of them have been selected as semi-finalists for state interviews/auditions. Interviews for semi-finalists will take place at Berry College on Feb. 26 and finalists and alternates will be notified March 25.
A day student enrolled at Darlington since ninth grade, Shayali has completed two AP courses and seven Honors courses. She is currently enrolled in five AP courses and one Honors course. Shayali is an advancement ambassador, a member of the tennis team, the AMP president and the Inkslinger content manager. She is also a member of the National Honor Society.
Annika has been enrolled at Darlington since the seventh grade. During her time as a student, she has completed three AP courses and seven Honors courses. She is currently enrolled in four AP courses and one Honors course. Annika is involved in the theater program, orchestra, and is a member of the tennis team. She was awarded the Darlington Players Award for Production and the Outstanding Achievement in Orchestra Award in 2021.
"Darlington School has great students doing so many great things on and off campus," said Woods. "It is always great when our students get recognized for their hard work and abilities."
Shayali is a day student from Lyerly and is the daughter of Tushar and Jaimini Patel. Annika is a day student from Rome and is the daughter of Himanshu and Monisha Patel.