Eleven sophomores and juniors from Rome and Floyd County high schools have advanced to the semifinals in the Governor’s Honors Program.
Approximately 2,700 students were nominated to the state level GHP competition and nearly 1,200 of them have been selected as semifinalists for state interviews/auditions.
All semifinalists’ interviews except Percussion, Piano, Visual Arts, and Theatre will be conducted virtually on Feb. 27. Those will be held onsite at Berry College on March 6.
Students and their areas of concentration are:
* Rome High School -- Katelyn Clark, Mathematics; Shriya Garg, Mathematics; Griffin Girard, Chemistry; and Catherine Mendes, Theatre Performance.
* Armuchee High School -- Aidan Mowery, sophomore, Social Studies; and David Lane, sophomore, Mathematics.
* Coosa High School -- Heleen Akrayee, sophomore, Science/Chemistry; and Zachary Wright, sophomore, Music/Voice: Bass.
* Model High School -- Luke Naddy, junior, Agricultural Research, Biotechnology, and Science; and Terry Lynn, junior, Dance.
* Pepperell High School -- Ashton Vincent, junior, Agricultural Research, Biotechnology, and Science.
The Georgia GHP is a residential summer program for gifted and talented high school students who will be rising juniors and seniors during the program.