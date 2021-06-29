Herring to replace Bosworth as chair of Floyd Healthcare Management board

Dr. George Bosworth, chairman of the Board of Floyd Healthcare Management Inc., is stepping down from his role as chairman. Dr. Bosworth remains a member of the board of directors and will serve in the role of past chairman. This is a planned change as he completes his term as chairman.
Carl Herring, M.D., a retired neurosurgeon and member of the FHMI board since 2000, will succeed Bosworth as chairman, effective July 1, 2021.
A retired pediatrician and FHMI board member since 2001, Bosworth has served as chairman since 2012. Bosworth also serves on the boards of Floyd Healthcare Resources Inc., Polk Medical Center Inc., and Floyd Cherokee Medical Center Inc., and will continue to serve on both the Polk and Cherokee hospital boards.
Bosworth has been instrumental in leading Floyd through unprecedented growth, technological advancement and high levels of employee engagement.
Over the course of his service, Floyd has established programs to address breast health, enhance neonatal intensive care, improve emergency and trauma services, expand intensive care services, address health care disparities and provide health care services to students through Floyd’s school nurse programs.
While under his direction, Floyd assumed management of Polk Medical Center, building a new hospital in Cedartown, Georgia, as well as the management of Cherokee Medical Center in Centre, Alabama and the expansion of emergency medical services in those counties.
In addition, Bosworth was instrumental in the search for a partner and the eventual decision to enter into a letter of intent to strategically combine with Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health. The agreement to merge with Atrium is awaiting final approval from the Georgia Attorney General’s Office.
“I have been very blessed to work with Dr. Bosworth as our chairman, “ said Kurt Stuenkel, President and CEO. “His leadership and friendship have meant so much to me. We all have benefited from his wisdom, intelligence, experience and vision for Floyd. I am very glad that he will continue to serve on our boards and as past chairman of the Floyd Healthcare Management board.”