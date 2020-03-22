Ask A Doc:

Question: I know cutting out sugar is healthy, but it’s so hard. How can I reduce sugar in my diet?
Dr. Singh: Sugar is one of the most over-consumed substances in the American diet. Many of us turn to sugar when we are happy, sad or stressed. Sugar cravings are a formidable opponent to anyone trying to stay on a nutritious path.
Sometimes a good way to curb your sugar cravings is consume more protein. Protein reduces the speed with which your body processes sugars and in turn helps you need lower amounts to experience that reward.
It is not uncommon to mistake thirst for sugar cravings. Drink water and observe how you feel before you reach out to sugar.
When you feel like you deserve a cheat day, your best response is to eat a piece of fruit that can address your sweet tooth without throwing out your entire effort.
White rice, white bread and pasta are processed as simple carbs. They affect sugar levels and feed your need for sugar as fuel for brain activity and energy.
Eat fiber which helps clean out your system. It is processed more slowly by the body and helps you feel fuller longer, effectively reducing cravings for mid-meal snacks.
If sugar cravings feel uncontrollable, think of a distraction. Eat a piece of fruit. Go for a walk. Listen to some music. Call or text a friend. Read a fun article. Knowing what we are going to do ahead of time is what makes all the difference.