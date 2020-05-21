Ask A Doc: When my baby was born, I scheduled regular milestone appointments with my pediatrician. How important is it to continue wellness visits as he or she gets older?

Dr. Davis: Parents are well-versed in the importance of milestone wellness visits for their babies, toddlers and growing kiddos, but I often get asked if their older child or teenager should continue to come in for check-ups. And the answer is, absolutely yes!
Wellness visits are critical for your growing child at every age, not just for newborns, infants and toddlers. As your child grows, wellness appointments expand and become much more than growth charts and routine vaccines.
My role as a pediatrician shifts as your child enters into adolescence and their teenage years. I focus on topics that are relevant (and sometimes hard to discuss) for both you and your teen. I am here as a health care partner to help you both in navigating the new challenges of adolescence.
A wellness visit for your teenager would include a full physical exam, ensuring that your teen’s development is on track. This can help prevent future potential health problems, especially as teens are constantly growing and changing. This appointment would also be a great time for your athlete to get his or her sports physical. We will also discuss and provide the recommended vaccines for teens (yes, more shots for even the big kids!)
A trip to your pediatrician is also an opportunity to discuss and guide your teen through their mental, emotional and sexual health. We want him to be increasingly involved in his health and grow in responsibility with those choices that affect health and wellness.
As your child grows, your pediatrician is here to provide helpful advice, guidance and accurate information. It is the highest honor to walk with your family through this time of transition- giving your child both roots and wings.