Ask a Doc: What things can I do to help my back pain?

A weekly column addressing your most sought-after health questions, answered by Harbin Clinic’s expert healthcare professionals
Question: What things can I do to help my back pain?
Dr. Chris Nelson, DC: According to the American Chiropractic Association, nearly 31 million people a year experience back pain at any given time. For many, the pain may be caused by strenuous activity. For others, simply bending over to pick up an item can be the culprit. No matter the cause of your back pain, below are a few recommendations that can help you relieve it and prevent future problems.
Maintain correct posture during activities. To protect your lower back from injury, it is important to maintain proper posture when performing physical activities. When possible, avoid slouching. When lifting, bend and straighten from the knees, not the waist.
Stretch and strengthen your muscles. Stretching is a great way to relieve chronic back pain. Because the muscles in the back extend in different directions, it is important to do a variety of stretches. Basic backstretches include:
Lying flat on your back and pulling your knees to your chest.
Lying on your stomach with your arms stretched overhead and lifting your chest and/or legs off the floor.
During sleep, when possible, lay on your back.
The chiropractors at Harbin Clinic focus on treating disorders of the musculoskeletal and nervous system through spinal manipulation to help improve overall health. To best serve our patients, we offer a holistic, hands-on approach to relieving back pain, as well as headaches and neck and joint pain. In addition, Harbin Clinic chiropractors collaborate with in-house physical therapists to provide integrated, whole-person care and customized treatments designed for each patient’s specific condition or injury.