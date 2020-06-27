Ask A Doc: What factors should I consider when selecting sunscreen?

A weekly column addressing your most sought-after health questions, answered by Harbin Clinic’s expert healthcare professionals
Question: What factors should I consider when selecting sunscreen?
Dr. Pewitt: When choosing your sunscreen, it is important to look for specific indicators that ensure your sun protection is optimized. Sunscreen has three main purposes: to prevent sunburn, reduce your risk of skin cancer and help prevent early signs of skin aging.
The SPF number indicates how well the sunscreen protects you from sunburn. This number specifically refers to UVB rays. The higher the number, the better the sunburn protection. No sunscreen protects you completely, but a general rule of thumb is to choose one with SPF 30 or higher. A higher number does not mean longer protection, however. Sunscreen should be reapplied at least every two hours. If you are in water or sweating, then sunscreens need to be applied even more often. Water resistant sunscreens protect for 40-80 minutes max, so frequent reapplication is necessary.
Another important factor when choosing a sunscreen is Broad Spectrum. This label indicates both UVA and UVB protection. UVA contributes significantly to skin aging and skin cancer formation even though it rarely causes burns. Choosing a sunscreen with high SPF and Broad Spectrum protection tends to be best.
While sunscreen is essential to your summertime routine, there are numerous protective habits you should adopt to keep your skin healthy. Sun rays are most harmful during the peak hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., so try limiting your exposure during those times and take frequent breaks in the shade. Wearing a wide brimmed hat or breathable long sleeve shirt will also protect you from harmful rays during prolonged periods under the sun and is often a better option in the water.
Summer is a great season to enjoy the water, and following these tips will keep your skin happy, too.