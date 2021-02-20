Ask a Doc: What could be the cause of my varicose veins?

A weekly column addressing your most sought-after health questions, answered by Harbin Clinic’s expert healthcare professionals.
Question: What could be the cause of my varicose veins?
Dr. Billy Chacko: Varicose veins can occur in almost anyone, and almost anywhere on the body but most often in the legs. These visible, sometimes bluish bulges or lines are actually swollen, twisted veins that lie just under the skin. Affecting nearly 40 million people in the United States, varicose veins appear more often in women than men.
Different people can develop varicose veins for different reasons. Typically an inherited condition, varicose veins can also be triggered or made worse by pregnancy, injury or an occupation that keeps you on your feet all day.
At the Harbin Clinic Vein Center, we recommend that our varicose veins patients make certain lifestyle changes to manage the condition and improve symptoms. These recommendations include regular exercise, compression stockings, dietary changes, and leg elevation.
However, surgical interventions may be necessary to treat your varicose veins. Our team will work with you to determine any possible underlying conditions such as blood clots, heart disease, or genetic risk factors. It is our top priority to treat not just the cosmetic issues, but to find the best holistic solution and help improve your overall health.
Our Vein Center and vascular health specialists can help you alleviate discomfort and medical complications caused by venous disease. We are focused on creating specialized treatment plans that are tailored to each patients’ needs.