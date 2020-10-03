Ask a Doc: What can I do to prevent breast cancer?

A weekly column addressing your most sought-after health questions, answered by Harbin Clinic’s expert healthcare professionals
Question: What can I do to prevent breast cancer?
Dr. Diana M. Vallecilla: Breast cancer prevention begins with healthy habits. As a short answer, the key to prevention is understanding how to reduce risk.
While certain risk factors, such as family history, cannot be changed, there are lifestyle choices you can make to minimize a diagnosis.
To lower your risk, we recommend the following:
Limit alcohol consumption: The more alcohol you drink, the greater your risk of developing breast cancer.
Avoid smoking: Evidence suggests a direct link between smoking and breast cancer risk, particularly in premenopausal women.
Control your weight: Being overweight or obese increases the risk of breast cancer. This is especially true if obesity occurs later in life, particularly after menopause.
Be physically active: Maintaining a healthy weight helps prevent breast cancer. In fact, it is advised that adults aim for 150 minutes a week of moderate aerobic and cardio.
Regular breast exams are also essential for early detection. The earlier that breast cancer is diagnosed, the better chance you have of beating the disease.
