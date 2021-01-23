Ask a Doc: What can I do to manage the stress and anxiety?

A weekly column addressing your most sought-after health questions, answered by Harbin Clinic’s expert healthcare professionals.
Question: What can I do to manage the stress and anxiety?
Dr. Jason Dunn: January is considered one of the most stressful months of the year for several reasons. One of the main reasons is that so many people are partaking in New Year’s resolutions. While resolutions can be very helpful and beneficial, they also can bring about anxiety. To combat these feelings and emotions, it is advised to practice the following tips.
Practice meditation. Meditation has become one of the most popular and effective ways to relieve stress among people of all walks of life. This age-old practice, which has a variety of forms, can be used in several important ways. In addition to the benefits meditation has on stress, it also aids in normalizing your blood pressure and improving your immune system.
Make time for fun and relaxation. Beyond a take-charge approach and a positive attitude, you can reduce stress in your life by carving out “me” time. Try not to get so caught up in the hustle and bustle of life that you forget to take care of your own needs. If you regularly make time for fun and relaxation, you will be in a better place to handle life’s stressors.
The psychologists at Harbin Clinic study and encourage behaviors that promote wellness and emotional resilience. Today, as the link between mind and body is well recognized, more and more psychologists are collaborating with other healthcare providers to deliver whole-person healthcare for patients.