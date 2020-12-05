Ask a Doc: What are some things I can do to keep my kids healthy during winter months?

A weekly column addressing your most sought-after health questions, answered by Harbin Clinic’s expert healthcare professionals
Question: What are some things I can do to keep my kids healthy during winter months?
Dr. Kathryn Carroll: Winter has finally arrived and, unfortunately, so has cold and flu season. While winter brings holiday cheer, it is often met with more germs, infections and illnesses.
Since children are especially prone to illness, you will need to take extra steps to keep your kids healthy this winter. We’ve compiled a list of three tips that can boost your kids’ immune systems and keep the season merry and bright.
Provide kids with more immune-boosting food and drinks: One of the best ways to boost the immune system is with vitamin- and nutrient-rich foods and drinks. Try incorporating fruits that contain vitamin C, oranges, pomegranates, strawberries, and raspberries, into your child’s diet.
Use moisturizer regularly: Moisturizer is highly recommended and helpful to keep your child’s skin healthy in winter. It is suggested that you apply a thin layer of moisturizer after their bathtime within about 3 minutes and before putting on pajamas.
Keep kids hydrated: A cold glass of water is probably the last thing kids want during the winter, but it’s what their bodies need to fight infection and illness. Water not only carries nutrients to cells, but it also sweeps toxins out of the body.
