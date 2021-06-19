Ask a Doc: This summer, my kids will be spending a lot more time outside. How can I make sure they stay safe?

A weekly column addressing your most sought-after health questions, answered by Harbin Clinic’s expert healthcare professionals.
Question: This summer, my kids will be spending a lot more time outside. How can I make sure they stay safe?
Dr. Henaro Sabino: Spending time outside is a great way to enjoy the summer, but there are also a lot of things for parents to be aware of, especially bugs and snakes. We recommend the following tips to make sure your young ones safely enjoy time outdoors.
Staying snake aware: To prevent snake bites, make sure to wear closed-toe shoes when walking through wild areas, stay away from tall grasses, and don’t step in crevices that you cannot see. In the event of a snake bite, wash the bite with soap and water and cover the bite with a clean dressing. If your child is bitten by a venomous snake, apply first aid if you cannot seek medical attention immediately.
Bug bites and stings: Some normal results of bug bites include red bumps that look similar to hives and can be itchy and painful. Minor swelling can also occur. In the event of a sting, remove any visible stingers with a stiff credit card or your fingernail. Never use tweezers to remove a stinger. Make sure to wash the affected area with soap and water and put ice on the area to reduce swelling.
Prevention and protection: Prevent bug bites and stings by wearing an Environmental Protection Agency-approved bug spray with DEET in it. Make sure to apply this to your children once a day, but do not apply it to young children’s hands or faces. You should avoid dressing your children in bright colors or flowery prints, as this could attract insects that pollinate.
When to seek medical attention: If your child has severe pain that continues after a bite or sting, experiences an allergic reaction such as hives, flushing and dizziness, or the affected area becomes infected, you should seek out help from your pediatrician or nearest emergency center.
Other important reminders: Ensure children, especially infants, wear a sunscreen of SPF 30 or higher to protect them from sun damage. Hats and ‘sun shirts’ are also great additional precautions. Also make sure to use appropriate flotation devices when your children are in or near the water. Even with flotation devices, always supervise your child and keep them within your view.
The Pediatricians at Harbin Clinic are specially trained to treat non-emergent bites and work closely with other specialties and organizations to make sure your child receives the best care available.