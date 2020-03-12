Ask A Doc: Should I change my diet to reduce my risk of getting colon cancer?

A weekly column addressing your most sought after health questions, answered by Harbin Clinic's expert healthcare professionals.
Question: Should I change my diet to reduce my risk of getting colon cancer?
Dr. Finn: Diets that include lots of vegetables, fruits, and whole grains have been linked with a decreased risk of colon cancer. Eat less red meat (beef, pork, or lamb) and processed meats (hot dogs and some luncheon meats), which have been linked with an increased risk of colorectal cancer. It is also beneficial to consume healthy fats found in olive oil, Omega-3 rich salmon, avocados and nuts.
In addition to eating a healthy diet, there are a few lifestyle choices you can make to reduce your risk of developing colon cancer.
Engage in 30 minutes of moderate exercise most days of the week to lower your risk of developing colon cancer. It can also help you maintain a healthy weight, which also lowers your risk of colon cancer.
Limit alcohol to no more than one drink a day for women and two drinks a day for men. Also, if you smoke, quit.
If you are 50 or older, schedule a colonoscopy. Colonoscopy is more than a screening tool. It can prevent cancer by discovering precancerous changes, called polyps, and removing them before they develop into cancer. Schedule polyp screenings regularly after age 50, or earlier if you have a family history of colon cancer.