Ask a Doc: Recently, I have been experiencing severe sinus pain and ongoing nasal congestion. When should I see an ENT specialist?

A weekly column addressing your most sought-after health questions, answered by Harbin Clinic’s expert healthcare professionals.
Question: Recently, I have been experiencing severe sinus pain and ongoing nasal congestion. When should I see an ENT specialist?
Dr. Robert King: If you’ve ever gone to your family doctor with a chronic sore throat, an ear infection, or sinus problems, you may have been referred to an ENT specialist, also known as an Otolaryngologist. Alternatively, this may be your first time hearing about this medical specialty. Either way, knowing when to consider visiting one is the first step in combatting illnesses of the ear, nose, and throat.
What does an Otolaryngologist do? Otolaryngologists treat all conditions of the Ears, Nose, and Throat. These include common conditions like allergies, chronic sinus problems, hearing loss, and ear infections. They also provide care for sleep apnea, tinnitus, inner ear problems, and nosebleeds. Otolaryngologists treat pediatric patients with problems such as snoring, recurrent strep throat, and recurrent ear infections, as well as problems more commonly seen in adults such as a deviated septum and hoarseness.
When should I see a specialist? An Ear Nose & Throat specialist may be appropriate for any concerns regarding disorders of the ear, nose, throat, head and neck. In particular, chronic sinus disease sufferers benefit considerably from consultation with an otolaryngologist to determine if the problem is allergic, due to an infection, or due to nasal obstruction from previous injury.
The otolaryngologists at Harbin Clinic ENT & Allergy Rome diagnose, manage, and treat medical and surgical diseases and disorders of the ear, nose, throat, as well as related structures of the head and neck.