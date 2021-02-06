Ask a Doc: Pregnancy and COVID-19: What are the risks?

A weekly column addressing your most sought-after health questions, answered by Harbin Clinic’s expert healthcare professionals.
Question: Pregnancy and COVID-19: What are the risks?
Dr. Margaret Marion: If you are pregnant or are considering having a baby, you’re probably wondering if the COVID-19 virus will have an impact on you and your baby. To better understand, here are a few helpful reminders:
Risks during pregnancy. According to the CDC, recent data indicates that women who are pregnant are at an increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19, compared to women who are not pregnant. Because of this, it is important to contact your healthcare provider immediately if you exhibit symptoms or have been exposed.
Impact on prenatal care. Community efforts to control the spread of the COVID-19 virus might affect your access to routine prenatal care. It is highly advised that you speak to your healthcare provider about available options in your area. If virtual appointments are an option, prepare a list of questions ahead of time and take detailed notes.
What can you do? To reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19, avoid close contact with anyone who is sick. When in public, or at work, it is important to wear a facemask. In addition to wearing a facemask, it is essential that you practice effective hand hygiene. Upon its availability and after consulting with your OB-GYN, you may want to consider getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Evidence shows that doing so will decrease the risk of contracting the virus.
