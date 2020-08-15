Ask a Doc: My son is hoping to play football this fall. What can we do to prevent injury and keep him healthy?

A weekly column addressing your most sought-after health questions, answered by Harbin Clinic’s expert healthcare professionals
Question: My son is hoping to play football this fall. What can we do to prevent injury and keep him healthy?
Dr. Mark Floyd: Young athletes are constantly growing, and consequently, they are more prone to sports injuries that could impair growth or lead to long-term health problems. Some of the most effective ways to prevent injuries include dedicated and age-specific coaching, proper use of equipment and appropriate physical training.
Young athletes are often at a greater risk of sport injury for a couple reasons. Your child’s bones, muscles, tendons and ligaments continuously grow during adolescence, which makes them more susceptible to injury as they’re playing other students who may be larger or stronger than them. Additionally, young players can injure growth plates, the cartilage at the ends of long bones, during sports activities. Growth plates are not as strong as nearby tendons and ligaments, and an injury to this area could result in a more serious injury in the future.
To help prevent sports injuries, athletes should warm up before playing, stay hydrated, wear proper protective gear that fits, and avoid playing when in pain or tired. Making sure they receive a physical examination and are physically healthy is also important.
Unfortunately, injuries can occur even with preventative measures. Acute sports injuries are caused by a sudden trauma, like a fall or collision, and should be evaluated by a doctor as soon as possible. Coaches and parents can immediately help the injury by following the RICE method: rest, ice, compression, and elevation. Overuse injuries occur slowly over time, when a movement is repeated, and the body doesn’t have time to heal properly. To keep an athlete in the game, these injuries should be diagnosed as soon as the injury is discovered. Parents and coaches should be on the lookout for pain, swelling, changes in technique, or a player’s disinterest in practice.
The medical experts at Harbin Clinic Orthopedics are here to diagnose and treat patients through injury and help athletes accomplish their athletic goals.