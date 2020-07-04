Ask a Doc: My partner and I are considering expanding our family. What healthy steps should I take, and how early should I begin to prepare?

A weekly column addressing your most sought-after health questions, answered by Harbin Clinic’s expert healthcare professionals
Question: My partner and I are considering expanding our family. What healthy steps should I take, and how early should I begin to prepare?
Dr. Jarvis: The decision to have a baby marks the beginning of an exciting life chapter. To prepare your body for pregnancy, we recommend implementing healthy lifestyle changes as early as 3-6 months before trying to conceive.
Scheduling physical and preconception visits are important first steps in your journey. An overall physical exam with your primary care physician can help detect any potential health problems, gather blood work, and make sure you’re up to date on essential vaccines. A preconception appointment with your obstetrician will focus specifically on your reproductive health and answer any questions you may have about conception.
Achieving a healthy body weight can be vital to your fertility. Women who have a BMI too high or too low may experience irregular periods and struggle with infertility. Additionally, there can be increased problems during pregnancy for mothers who are not within an ideal weight range. Incorporating healthy exercise, eating whole grains, fruits and vegetables, and taking prenatal vitamins are also beneficial to increasing your fertility. Limit your alcohol consumption and discontinue the use of tobacco products and recreational drugs. These lifestyle changes create a healthy environment within your body for conception and help your baby grow.
