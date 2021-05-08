Ask a Doc: My eyelids are starting to droop and sag. Is there anything I can do to fix it?

A weekly column addressing your most sought-after health questions, answered by Harbin Clinic’s expert healthcare professionals.
Question: My eyelids are starting to droop and sag. Is there anything I can do to fix it?
Dr. Brandon Miller: As people age, their eyelids generally stretch, and the muscles weaken. This results in additional fat gathering in the eyes, which can lead to sagging eyebrows and droopy upper eyelids. This excess skin can create heavy-looking eyes, puffiness, and an overall aged appearance. The peripheral vision can also be affected if the skin is sagging severely.
Blepharoplasty is a procedure that repairs droopy and sagging eyelids by removing excess skin, fat, and sometimes muscle from the eyelids. Removing excess tissue from your eyelids can improve your vision and make your eyes appear younger and more well-rested.
Blepharoplasty at Harbin Clinic might be an option if you have:
Sagging or drooping eyelids that effects your peripheral vision
Excess skin in the upper eyelid that interferes with your vision
