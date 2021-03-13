Ask a Doc: My child is playing baseball this spring. What can they do to prevent injury?

A weekly column addressing your most sought-after health questions, answered by Harbin Clinic’s expert healthcare professionals.
Question: My child is playing baseball this spring. What can they do to prevent injury?
Dr. Brad Bushnell: Baseball can be very safe for children and adolescents when appropriate injury prevention and safety steps are followed. To help your young player avoid injury and stay in top-notch playing condition, we recommend the following:
Physical Exams: It’s recommended that all players schedule a pre-season physical exam to identify any pre-existing injuries or conditions.
Warm-Up & Cool Down: Always take time to warm up before playing to help prevent injury. Warm-ups can include jumping jacks, walking, light running or position-specific, gentle stretches. Stretching at the end of practice or a game is also essential. It can help reduce muscle soreness and increase flexibility.
Hydration: Even mild levels of dehydration can hurt athletic performance. Drink up to 24 ounces of non-caffeinated beverages 2 hours before exercise and continue drinking smaller amounts throughout play time.
Proper Equipment & Use: All equipment should fit properly and be worn correctly.
Top-Notch Technique: The American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons developed specific guidelines for players to help keep them protected. Make sure your player and your coach refer to those guidelines.
Overuse Injury Prevention: We see an increase in overuse injuries due to young athletes playing just one sport year-round. Try limiting the number of teams in which your child plays and take regular breaks with other sports throughout the year.
Establishing good communication with your doctor is key in identifying and treating any injury. The Orthopedic Surgeons at Harbin Clinic Orthopedics & Sports Medicine are available and ready to care for your young athlete and get them back in the game.