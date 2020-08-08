Ask a Doc: I've noticed that my vision has become blurry. What could be the cause?

A weekly column addressing your most sought-after health questions, answered by Harbin Clinic’s expert healthcare professionals
Question: I’ve noticed that my vision has become blurry. What could be the cause?
Dr. Paul Harton: With few exceptions, most of us are born with a clear lens in each eye. Our lens helps to focus light onto the retina – the layer of light-sensing cells lining the back of the eye. This allows us to have clear vision. However, over time some people experience a gradual clouding of their naturally clear lens which causes blurred vision. This cloudy lens is known as a cataract.
Cataracts are the most frequent cause of correctable vision loss in individuals over the age of 40, and it is a primary cause of blindness worldwide. Cataract development is a normal process of aging, but it can also occur due to an eye injury, genetics, past eye surgery, or medical conditions such as diabetes.
While there are no medications or non-surgical treatments to reverse cataracts or prevent further development, cataracts don’t always require surgery. Simple changes like updating your eyeglass prescription may improve vision for a while. Symptoms of cataracts can vary. Patients may experience sensitivity to light, glare – especially at night or in low light conditions, blurred vision, distorted images, double vision in one eye or changes in the way you see colors. When cataracts begin to interfere with daily life, it may be time to consider surgery.
At Harbin Clinic Eye Center, we perform a thorough evaluation of our patients with blurry vision to determine if cataracts are the cause and if there are other eye conditions present such as glaucoma, macular degeneration or diabetic retinopathy that could also contribute to the reduced vision. If cataract surgery is recommended, we have the capabilities to perform this surgery on an outpatient basis with no need to stay overnight in a hospital. Cataract surgery is highly successful in restoring vision when cataracts are the primary cause of blurry vision. The surgery is done with only topical anesthesia and light sedation, typically requires no shots or stitches and has a very, very low complication rate.
The optometrists and ophthalmologists at Harbin Clinic Eye Center in Rome are dedicated to helping our patients experience life with clear and healthy vision.