Ask a Doc: I've noticed my veins are swollen and turning blue. What could be the cause?

A weekly column addressing your most sought-after health questions, answered by Harbin Clinic’s expert healthcare professionals
Question: I’ve noticed my veins are swollen and turning blue. What could be the cause?
Dr. John Kirkland: Enlarged, swollen and twisting veins often appearing blue or dark purple in color are common symptoms associated with a condition called varicose veins. Varicose veins can occur in almost anyone and are an external manifestation of a condition called Chronic Venous Disease (CVD). Approximately 50 million people in the United States have some form of Chronic Venous Disease (CVD).
Any superficial vein may become varicose, but the veins most commonly affected are those in the legs. For many people, spider veins — a common, mild variation of varicose veins — may be cosmetic. Varicose veins can also indicate the presence of more severe conditions that can be a cause of extreme discomfort such as, leg swelling, aching, throbbing, skin discoloration and ultimately the development of chronic wounds or ulcerations in the case of advanced untreated CVD.
While there are many causes, most are linked to weak or damaged vein walls and valves, and this is frequently an inherited problem. Many patients can identify family members with severe varicose veins or complications such as blood clots or ulcers.
Risk factors include, but are not limited to obesity, pregnancy, family history and age. Many individuals who work in an occupation which involves standing for long periods of time are also high risk. In some patients, aging can contribute to deterioration of the valves within the veins that help regulate blood flow. Over time, wear and tear causes the valves to allow blood to flow back into the veins where it collects, instead of flowing up to your heart. This results in pooling of blood in the legs with swelling pain and discomfort.
There are choices you can make to help prevent varicose veins, such as exercising, eating a high-fiber and low-salt diet, avoiding excessive wear of high heels and elevating your legs, and changing your sitting or standing position regularly. Regular use of compression socks or hose can also be very helpful.
For some, varicose veins can be severe and require more intensive treatment, and others just require simple treatment and life-style changes. All treatments occur at the Harbin Clinic Vein Center, and hospitalization is not required. As the only Vein Center in Georgia accredited as a surgery center (AAASF) and recognized as a Center of Excellence, the Vascular Surgeons at the Harbin Clinic Vein Center are expertly equipped to tackle vein issues and get you back to looking and feeling your best.