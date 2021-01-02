Ask a Doc: I've noticed an intense pain in my heel during my first few steps in the morning. What could be the cause, and how can I alleviate the pain?

A weekly column addressing your most sought-after health questions, answered by Harbin Clinic’s expert healthcare professionals
Question: I’ve noticed an intense pain in my heel during my first few steps in the morning. What could be the cause, and how can I alleviate the pain?
Dr. Frank Russo-Alesi: Pain in the foot and heel can cause frustration and discomfort to your daily routine. Because the foot is made up of so many bones and ligaments, pain can be caused by a variety of conditions. Some of the most common are intense bruising, fractures, tarsal tunnel syndrome, sprains, strains and plantar fasciitis.
If you experience severe pain at the base of the heel, you may be suffering from plantar fasciitis. Affecting nearly 2 million people every year, plantar fasciitis occurs when the strong band of tissue that supports the arch of your foot becomes irritated and inflamed and can cause a sharp or burning pain at the bottom of the foot near the heel. Plantar fasciitis can be particularly painful when you take the first few steps out of bed in the morning. Usually, the intense pain will subside after a few minutes of walking.
Plantar fasciitis is common in those who have a high arch, struggle with obesity, have new or increased activity, or have repetitive impact with the foot. If you’ve been diagnosed with plantar fasciitis, there are numerous nonsurgical treatments that can alleviate pain. Introducing more rest to your routine, applying ice, and incorporating specific exercises can reduce discomfort and allow for better mobility.
When experiencing pain in any part of the body, it’s always best and strongly recommended to seek advice from a medical professional.
The providers at Harbin Clinic Orthopedics Rome have specialized training and extensive experience in diagnosing and treating ailments occurring in different parts of the body. So, wherever the pain or problem resides, our team has the expertise to provide the best care possible to get you moving again.