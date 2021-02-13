Ask a Doc: Is vaping worse than smoking cigarettes?

A weekly column addressing your most sought-after health questions, answered by Harbin Clinic’s expert healthcare professionals.
Question: Is vaping worse than smoking cigarettes?
Dr. Henaro Sabino: If you have considered stopping your smoking habit, you’re not alone. Nearly 7 of 10 smokers say they want to stop. Based on its popularity and access, recent surveys indicate that more than 5 million U.S. middle and high school students use e-cigarettes. Like many, you may wonder, is vaping worse than smoking cigarettes? Can e-cigarettes help you to stop smoking? To answer these questions, below are a few facts that may help you stop smoking.
Vaping is less harmful than smoking, but it’s still unsafe. E-cigarettes heat nicotine flavorings to create an aerosol that you inhale. Tobacco cigarettes contain 7,000 toxic chemicals. Vaping exposes the body to fewer harmful chemicals than traditional cigarettes, but it is unknown what chemicals are used in e-cigarettes.
Research suggests vaping is bad for your body. Nicotine is the primary agent in cigarettes and e-cigarettes. It causes cravings and produces withdrawal symptoms if ignored. Nicotine is also a toxic substance. It raises your blood pressure, increases heart rate, and the likelihood of having a heart attack.
Vaping is growing in popularity among teenagers. Studies have shown that teens who vape are more likely to smoke cigarettes in the future. Before starting the process of quitting, you may want to consider and identify your triggers — the cues that make you want to vape. These can be physical, social, or emotional.
