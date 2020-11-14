Ask a Doc: Is Type 2 diabetes reversible?

A weekly column addressing your most sought-after health questions, answered by Harbin Clinic’s expert healthcare professionals
Question: Is Type 2 diabetes reversible?
Dr. Amar Singh: There is good news when it comes to Type 2 diabetes. For those who are prediabetic, diabetes can be prevented. And for those who have Type 2 diabetes, it can be managed and even be reversed.
Type 2 diabetes develops when the body becomes resistant to insulin or when the pancreas is unable to produce enough insulin. Genetics and environmental influences, such as being overweight and inactive, are most often contributing factors to the disease.
As obesity medicine specialists, Type 2 diabetes can be one of the most challenging and frequent diseases we tackle. Right now, nearly 1 in 10 adults has diabetes. When we include prediabetes in this statistic, nearly one-third of the US population falls in this category.
When we treat the root cause of diabetes by helping patients achieve a healthier weight, we can prevent and even reverse this disease. Structured lifestyle changes using the four pillars of obesity treatments – Nutrition, Physical Activity, Behavioral Modification and Pharmacotherapy – are central to our patient’s success. For those wanting to make healthier changes to their diet, we recommend avoiding foods that are processed, have high animal fat, are high in carbohydrates, and sugar-sweetened beverages. Instead, try selecting whole-grain foods, healthy fats like avocados and nuts, and lean protein, such as fish and poultry.
As obesity medicine specialists, we are committed to providing patients expert medical treatment, compassionate guidance and care, and the science of hope to reverse diabetes and improve wellness.