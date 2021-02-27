Ask a Doc: Is coffee good for your heart?

A weekly column addressing your most sought-after health questions, answered by Harbin Clinic’s expert healthcare professionals.
Question: Is coffee good for your heart?
Dr. Hunter Myers: What’s better in the morning than a fresh, hot cup of coffee? For most, it’s the first thing you do in the morning. Whether it be for its taste or to keep you alert, it is important to know if there are any health effects of drinking it regularly. In addition to consulting your physician, below are a few facts about caffeine.
Coffee can be useful for your heart. While it is true that people with elevated blood pressure should drink coffee in moderation, studies indicate the increase is small usually and dissipates if you drink coffee regularly and your body grows accustomed to caffeine. In moderation, caffeine is good for your heart and can help lower the risk of having a stroke. When consuming it, filtered coffee is best. It removes cafestol which can raise LDL or bad cholesterol.
Caffeine can improve energy. Coffee contains a stimulant called caffeine, which gives us energy. When caffeine is absorbed into the bloodstream, it travels to the brain, stimulating dopamine and adrenaline release. Adrenaline prepares the body for physical exertion. For this reason, coffee can help sustain energy.
