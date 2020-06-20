Ask a Doc: I'm generally healthy, why should I schedule an annual well-check appointment as an adult?

A weekly column addressing your most sought-after health questions, answered by Harbin Clinic’s expert healthcare professionals
Question: I’m generally healthy, why should I schedule an annual well-check appointment as an adult?
Dr. John-Scott Carroll: While we are always here to assist you when illnesses strike or sudden health problems arise, it’s also important to understand the value and benefits of a yearly wellness check-up.
Although adults are past the age of milestone immunization shots and ever-changing growth charts, there are imperative benefits to establishing a dedicated partner for lifelong health. Your primary care physician has the opportunity to personally get to know you, understand your unique wellness needs, and lead you on your journey to better health.
An annual well visit consists of a full physical exam that measures fundamental health indicators, such as cholesterol, blood pressure, blood sugar levels and body mass. Being aware of these key numbers is essential in making responsible health choices. We’ll also be evaluating existing health issues and taking preventative measures to reduce the risk of future problems.
By taking proactive steps with your health maintenance, you’re building a strong foundation for lifelong well-being that will keep you healthy and happy for years to come.
Our primary care physicians at Harbin Clinic are equipped with the tools you need to keep those vital health benchmarks within a healthy range and ensure you are living life to the fullest. Call a Harbin Clinic Family Medicine, Internal Medicine or Primary Care office to schedule your wellness visit.