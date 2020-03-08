Ask a Doc: I think I may have carpal tunnel syndrome. What does it feel like?

Dr. Klasson: Carpal tunnel syndrome is a common condition of the wrist and fingers. Symptoms include numbness, tingling, burning or weakness throughout your hand and fingers, and could become more severe over time. Some patients also experience a feeling like an electric shock in the hand and wrist.
Activities as simple as driving often aggravate symptoms of numbness, aching and burning. Some find it difficult to perform simple daily activities such as driving, typing, writing, texting, reading a newspaper, or holding an object.
Many people with carpal tunnel syndrome feel as though they have lost strength in their fingers or hand and frequently drop what they are holding. Carpal tunnel is often seen in people who use computer keyboards or work on assembly lines performing a repetitive motion.
The good news is that carpal tunnel treatments have a high rate of success in significantly reducing symptoms. Treatments for carpal tunnel include wrist splinting, making your workstation more comfortable for your wrist, reducing the use of your hand and wrist, anti-inflammatory medications, and for severe cases, carpal tunnel release surgery.
It is very important to get professional treatment when you first notice symptoms. If left untreated carpal tunnel can result in permanent injury and loss of function.