Ask a Doc: I know there are different types of COVID-19 testing, but what are the differences and when should I request one?

A weekly column addressing your most sought-after health questions, answered by Harbin Clinic’s expert healthcare professionals
Question: I know there are different types of COVID-19 testing, but what are the differences and when should I request one?
Dr. John Hostetler: There are currently two types of testing in regards to COVID-19, and it’s important to understand the differences between them. The most common type of testing that a physician or testing site will perform is a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, which is directly measuring whether someone is carrying the virus. A PCR test detects part of the genetic information of a virus, the RNA. These tests are not detecting the entire virus, just a part of the virus that correlates with disease.
If an individual has typical symptoms and has a positive PCR test, that person is likely infected with SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. We know that asymptomatic individuals can also be infected with SARS-CoV-2, and the PCR test could detect their infection, as well.
In some instances, an individual may have a positive PCR test weeks after they’ve recovered from their infection and stopped exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19. The good news, per current CDC guidelines, is that once more than 10 days have passed since someone first exhibited symptoms and they are improving without fever for 72 hours, they are no longer considered infectious.
While PCR testing is still imperfect, we encourage those exhibiting symptoms to get tested. In the presence of symptoms, these tests highly correlate with infection, and they help our public health departments better understand the virus and identify others who may be at risk.
Another type of testing is serology, which is detecting the presence of the body’s immune response, or antibodies. Presently, we cannot use these tests as reassurance that someone is or is not immune to COVID-19 or as proof that they’ve had a prior infection. The value of these tests for individuals is extremely limited at this time, but we are optimistic that as more research is conducted, we will understand the significance of these results and they will become more helpful.
If you have questions about whether you should be tested, contact your doctor or Harbin Clinic Immediate Care to discuss your symptoms and develop a plan for testing.